New JCPS initiative aims to bring students and business leaders together

New JCPS initiative aims to bring students and business leaders - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative launched by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday aims to connect students' classroom material to the real world.

The Academies of Louisville initiative is a partnership of 13 businesses the district hopes will reshape how JCPS prepares students for college and careers.

Eleven high schools are designated academies.

Many business leaders say it's all about investing in the future.

"We see the opportunity to help high school students grow in their career in healthcare, and we know that if we invest in them, they'll get excited about a career in healthcare, and want to continue that in college and hopefully come to work for us." said Todd Schmiedlerwant of Trilogy Health Services. 

JCPS hopes to establish 82 partnerships by July.

