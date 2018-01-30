US Attorney General Jeff Sessions visits Louisville to discuss violence and opioid abuse

Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Attorney General stopped in Louisville Tuesday morning to discuss gangs, drugs and crime issues, as well as how the U.S. Department of Justice plans to approach these serious problems.

Sessions spoke to about 40 key figures in law enforcement from around the state. He shared his outlook for the future when it comes to the war on crime and drugs in Kentucky.

He also noted that Louisville's murder rate has doubled over the last two years and shared that local law enforcement tells him that increase comes from a spike in gang and drug activity.

In order to combat the crime, Sessions outlined a number of federal initiatives to reduce crime and treat addiction at a time when both issues are on the rise.

Sessions also offered his condolences to Kentucky residents for the tragic school shooting in Marshall County last week, recognizing the Marshall County Sheriff’s efforts, and adding that the Department of Justice is willing to offer resources to help with the investigation.

