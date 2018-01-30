US Attorney General Jeff Sessions visits Louisville to discuss v - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions visits Louisville to discuss violence and opioid abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Attorney General stopped in Louisville Tuesday morning to discuss gangs, drugs and crime issues, as well as how the U.S. Department of Justice plans to approach these serious problems.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent his time in Louisville discussing violent crime and the opioid crisis.

Sessions spoke to about 40 key figures in law enforcement from around the state. He shared his outlook for the future when it comes to the war on crime and drugs in Kentucky.

Sessions says drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

He also noted that Louisville's murder rate has doubled over the last two years and shared that local law enforcement tells him that increase comes from a spike in gang and drug activity.

He pointed to a scary statistic that lists Louisville as the 11th most dangerous city in America by a major national police organization.

In order to combat the crime, Sessions outlined a number of federal initiatives to reduce crime and treat addiction at a time when both issues are on the rise.

"We are not going to stand back and let this crime and addiction continue to rise, plain and simple," Sessions said. "We will not allow the progress against crime made by our men and women in blue over the past decade slip through our fingers."

Sessions also offered his condolences to Kentucky residents for the tragic school shooting in Marshall County last week, recognizing the Marshall County Sheriff’s efforts, and adding that the Department of Justice is willing to offer resources to help with the investigation.

