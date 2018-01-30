President Trump blasts U.S. Senate for failing to advance 20-week abortion ban

By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News

President Trump slammed the Senate late Monday after legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy failed to survive a procedural vote.

Republicans needed 60 votes to advance the measure, dubbed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. However, the vote finished 51-46, nine short of the necessary threshold.

"It is disappointing that despite support from a bipartisan majority of U.S. Senators, this bill was blocked from further consideration," Trump said in a statement. "Scientific studies have demonstrated that babies in the womb feel pain at twenty weeks ... We must defend those who cannot defend themselves."

I am disappointed that tonight, 46 Senators voted against a motion that would have respected the majority of Americans' convictions- including those of @POTUS Trump- by refusing to advance a bill that would restrict abortions on babies when they are capable of feeling pain. pic.twitter.com/9O5ubm35B7 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 30, 2018

Trump added that the vote "rejects scientific fact and puts the United States out of the mainstream in the family of nations, in which only 7 out of 198 nations, including China and North Korea, allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy."

In his own statement, Vice President Mike Pence said he was "disappointed" by the Senate vote, but added: "The pro-life message is winning and President Trump and I will never cease in our commitment to defending and protecting the most vulnerable among us."

Three Democratic-senators up for re-election in conservative states voted to advance the legislation. They are Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted with other Democrats to reject it.

