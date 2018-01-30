Family of missing Louisville man increases reward - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of missing Louisville man increases reward

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a missing Louisville man has increased the reward for information that will lead to answers concerning his whereabouts.

Bret Broffman Jr.'s family is now offering a $10,000 reward. The 27-year-old was last seen on June 5, 2017. His car was found abandoned in Glasgow, Kentucky, two days later.

Investigators initially believed Broffman Jr. may have been traveling to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee. His parents no longer think that is likely, since their son always ordered tickets for music festivals he attended across the country in advance.

He grew up in Mt. Washington and moved to Louisville only months before he disappeared.

Officials say Broffman Jr. is 5'10 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Broffman Jr.'s location is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD (5673) or Glasgow Police at 270-651-5151.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News .All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.