Mark Salling dead; 'Glee' star was facing jail for child porn possession

HOLLYWOOD (FOX NEWS) -- Mark Salling, the former “Glee” star whose career came crashing down after he was caught possessing child pornography, has died of an apparent suicide at the age of 35.

Salling's attorney told the Associated Press he died in the Los Angeles area.

The LAPD told Fox News the department responded to a call about a body found on Tuesday morning.

TMZ was the first to report the news of his death and stated Salling's body was found in California's Tujunga-Sunland area.

"The LAPD did respond to a death investigation at 8:50 a.m. at the 11900 block Big Tujunga Canyon Road," an officer told Fox News.

In October, Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was set to be sentenced on March 7 and was facing four to seven years behind bars.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement stated a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

Salling played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and  Fox News. All Rights Reserved.

