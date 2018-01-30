University of Louisville faces 'ominous' future, top leaders say

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.More >>
Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an "ominous" financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder.
Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.
The precautions being taken on campus, and the symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an "ominous" financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed two-year budget.
Ford Motor Co.'s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford's labor contract.
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state's right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.
Louisville-based GE Appliances will "probably benefit" from President Trump's decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported residential washing machines, one analyst says.
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.
