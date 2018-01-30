Louisville Metro Corrections officer accused of DUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, a Louisville Metro Police officer saw 56-year-old Donald W. Bradley Jr. driving a blue Ford Expedition on South Fourth Street with sparks flying under his vehicle, just before 11 p.m.

Police say an officer stopped him in the 1300 block of South Fourth Street, near Park Avenue.

Bradley allegedly told the officer that he had just hit a couple of cars down the street. When asked how much alcohol he'd had to drink, he told the officer he'd had "only a couple of beers," according to the arrest report.

Bradley was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance.

According to Steve Durham, assistant director for Louisville Metro Corrections, Bradley is a corrections officer who was hired in Sept. 2009. He is expected to report for duty on Wednesday.

