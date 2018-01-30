Seelbach Hotel's Oakroom Restaurant temporarily closed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Seelbach Hotel's Oakroom Restaurant temporarily closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most highly-acclaimed restaurants is temporarily closed. 

The Seelbach Hotel's Oakroom is undergoing a "transformation," according to the restaurant's website.  

An official statement released by the hotel said,"The Oakroom, located inside the Seelbach Hotel, has been a Louisville landmark since 1907 and will continue that tradition for another 100 years." 

"While the Oakroom is temporarily closed for nightly dinner service, the venue remains open for private and corporate events for up to 150 guests and will also continue its legendary Holiday Brunches for Easter, Derby, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas."

The Seelbach and its turn-of-the-century decor is known for its southern hospitality, bourbon selection and nod to history.

