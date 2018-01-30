US Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks crime and drugs with law - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks crime and drugs with law enforcement in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Louisville on Tuesday to discuss crime and drugs.

The meeting, which included local and state law enforcement officers, came just hours before President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech.

"On behalf of President Trump, I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers here today," Sessions said.

Sessions spoke for about 20 minutes, primarily about the ongoing opioid crisis as well as violent crime.

"During this time, our country has suffered the deadliest drug crisis in our history," he said. "More Americans are dying because of drugs than ever before. It's just an unacceptable trend. We cannot allow this to continue."

Regarding a spike in violent crime in Louisville the past two years, Sessions pointed out the role drugs play.

"Much of this increase, as I've been told from your leaders, is derived from drugs and gangs, so we need to focus on that," he said. "We just have to."

Sessions also praised Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars, who was in attendance, for his role in apprehending the suspect in a deadly school shooting there last week.

"I do want to offer my condolences to the people in Kentucky who are still mourning the senseless shooting in Marshall County last week," Sessions said.

He also bemoaned doctors that he believes are subscribing painkillers too often and exacerbating the addiction and opioid crisis.

"Some of these people have to go off for real time," Sessions said. "We cannot go back to revolving door justice. This is a winnable war. We can reduce the amount of addiction from use of prescription drugs."

Sessions said this was his 34th visit to a different U.S. Attorney’s office since taking on the role. He did not take questions from reporters.

