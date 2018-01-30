US Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks crime and drugs with law enforcement in Louisville

The precautions being taken on campus, and the symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder.

Teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle appear in court

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

Man dies after being sucked into MRI machine in India

With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.

David Grissom, center, chairman of the U of L board of trustees, at a U of L Foundation meeting Jan. 30, 2018.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Louisville on Tuesday to discuss crime and drugs.

The meeting, which included local and state law enforcement officers, came just hours before President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech.

"On behalf of President Trump, I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers here today," Sessions said.

Sessions spoke for about 20 minutes, primarily about the ongoing opioid crisis as well as violent crime.

"During this time, our country has suffered the deadliest drug crisis in our history," he said. "More Americans are dying because of drugs than ever before. It's just an unacceptable trend. We cannot allow this to continue."

Regarding a spike in violent crime in Louisville the past two years, Sessions pointed out the role drugs play.

"Much of this increase, as I've been told from your leaders, is derived from drugs and gangs, so we need to focus on that," he said. "We just have to."

Sessions also praised Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars, who was in attendance, for his role in apprehending the suspect in a deadly school shooting there last week.

"I do want to offer my condolences to the people in Kentucky who are still mourning the senseless shooting in Marshall County last week," Sessions said.

He also bemoaned doctors that he believes are subscribing painkillers too often and exacerbating the addiction and opioid crisis.

"Some of these people have to go off for real time," Sessions said. "We cannot go back to revolving door justice. This is a winnable war. We can reduce the amount of addiction from use of prescription drugs."

Sessions said this was his 34th visit to a different U.S. Attorney’s office since taking on the role. He did not take questions from reporters.

Reach reporter Travis Ragsdale at 502-585-0817, TRagsdale@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.