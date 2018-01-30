Survey seeks public's input on challenges facing Louisville neig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Survey seeks public's input on challenges facing Louisville neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Resilience team wants your input on the challenges facing local neighborhoods. 

The group is conducting a survey to find out which issues matter most to the community. The answers will be used to develop strategies for dealing with crisis situations such as natural disasters. 

Chief Resilience Officer Eric Friedlander, is responsible for developing strategies to improve the city's resilience strategies. 

"Louisville and its citizens can only reach their full potential if we’re prepared for disruptions that might come our way, both sudden and long-simmering,” Friedlander said in a news release. 

Click here to take the survey. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. 

Louisville Resilience launched in 2017 with support from an international program called 100 Resilient Cities.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.