Survey seeks public's input on challenges facing Louisville neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Resilience team wants your input on the challenges facing local neighborhoods.

The group is conducting a survey to find out which issues matter most to the community. The answers will be used to develop strategies for dealing with crisis situations such as natural disasters.

Chief Resilience Officer Eric Friedlander, is responsible for developing strategies to improve the city's resilience strategies.

"Louisville and its citizens can only reach their full potential if we’re prepared for disruptions that might come our way, both sudden and long-simmering,” Friedlander said in a news release.

Click here to take the survey. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Louisville Resilience launched in 2017 with support from an international program called 100 Resilient Cities.

