Man convicted in deadly 2012 Indianapolis house explosion dies i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man convicted in deadly 2012 Indianapolis house explosion dies in prison

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- An Indiana Department of Correction spokesman says a man convicted in connection with a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been found dead.

Department spokesman Doug Harrison says 48-year-old Mark Leonard was found dead Tuesday morning at the Wabash Valley Correction Facility in southwestern Indiana. Garrison says the cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of murder, arson and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in the November 2012 natural gas explosion that destroyed his then-girlfriend's home and killed two next-door neighbors. That blast damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes on Indianapolis' south side.

Leonard received two life sentences without parole, plus 75 years.

Leonard also was sentenced to an additional 50 years in February 2017 for trying to have a witness killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.