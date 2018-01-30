Man convicted in deadly 2012 Indianapolis house explosion dies in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- An Indiana Department of Correction spokesman says a man convicted in connection with a deadly Indianapolis house explosion has been found dead.

Department spokesman Doug Harrison says 48-year-old Mark Leonard was found dead Tuesday morning at the Wabash Valley Correction Facility in southwestern Indiana. Garrison says the cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of murder, arson and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in the November 2012 natural gas explosion that destroyed his then-girlfriend's home and killed two next-door neighbors. That blast damaged or destroyed more than 80 homes on Indianapolis' south side.

Leonard received two life sentences without parole, plus 75 years.

Leonard also was sentenced to an additional 50 years in February 2017 for trying to have a witness killed.

