Jeffersonville man convicted in 2015 Louisville homicide gets 25 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man convicted in 2015 Louisville homicide gets 25-year prison sentence

Posted: Updated:
Trice Whaley Trice Whaley
Brandon Bryant Brandon Bryant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man is headed to prison for a murder that happened in Louisville three years ago.

Trice Whaley was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to shooting and killing Brandon Bryant.

Bryant's body was found in June of 2015 at 30th Street and West Chestnut in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officials say Whaley shot Bryant and then dumped his body in an alley in the 3000 block of West Chestnut.

According to officials, Whaley also stole property from Bryant.

Whaley was also charged with robbery.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.