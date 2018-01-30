Jeffersonville man convicted in 2015 Louisville homicide gets 25-year prison sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man is headed to prison for a murder that happened in Louisville three years ago.

Trice Whaley was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to shooting and killing Brandon Bryant.

Bryant's body was found in June of 2015 at 30th Street and West Chestnut in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officials say Whaley shot Bryant and then dumped his body in an alley in the 3000 block of West Chestnut.

According to officials, Whaley also stole property from Bryant.

Whaley was also charged with robbery.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.