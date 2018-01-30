WATCH LIVE | President Trump delivers his first State of the Union speech

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

The key ingredient in anti-diarrhea medications like Imodium is part of the opioid family,

The key ingredient in anti-diarrhea medications like Imodium is part of the opioid family,

The woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Bullitt County business also has a criminal record in Jefferson County.

The woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Bullitt County business also has a criminal record in Jefferson County.

Woman who stole $824,000 from Bullitt County business was shopping on Amazon and taking trips, investigators say

Woman who stole $824,000 from Bullitt County business was shopping on Amazon and taking trips, investigators say

Camm was acquitted of killing his wife and two children after he served 13 years in prison for the crimes.

Camm was acquitted of killing his wife and two children after he served 13 years in prison for the crimes.

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.

With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.

David Grissom, center, chairman of the U of L board of trustees, at a U of L Foundation meeting Jan. 30, 2018.

David Grissom, center, chairman of the U of L board of trustees, at a U of L Foundation meeting Jan. 30, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) -- President Donald Trump will give "eye-opening" remarks Tuesday on US efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear weapons program, a source familiar with the President's State of the Union speech said.

The president will talk about the North Korean threat in a "strong and serious way," the source said.

"It will be eye-opening," the source added, predicting the portion of the address dedicated to North Korea is likely to drive headlines on Wednesday.

Trump's aides and allies now point to North Korea's recent decision to engage in talks with South Korea and participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics as evidence that the President's "strategic rhetoric" is effective.

The president will also touch on his proposal to provide a path to citizenship to more than 1 million undocumented immigrants, including the recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump believes his offer to give the DACA recipients an opportunity to obtain citizenship in exchange for a border wall to be "generous," the source said.

The president is also expected to make a strong pitch for his infrastructure proposals in a show of bipartisanship to Democrats. The source acknowledged the infrastructure portion of the speech, as well as other items on the President's laundry list in Tuesday night's address, may come across as somewhat dry to viewers.

"Is it sexy? No. Can he make it sexy? He can make anything sexy. That's the problem," the source quipped, hinting the President could decide to ad-lib at times during the State of the Union to drive up interest in his speech.

Watch the full speech live in the video player above.

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE]

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.