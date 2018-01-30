Woman who stole $824,000 from Bullitt County business was shopping on Amazon and taking trips, investigators say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of stealing money from a Bullitt County business took more than $800,000, investigators said Tuesday.

Candi Fluhr, who was fired from her job at Meyer Plumbing in Brooks, Kentucky, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Meyer Plumbing came forward with information that launched the investigation last fall. Investigators said Fluhr admitted to taking $700,000, but documents show she took $824,000. They said she was buying a lot of items on Amazon, taking several trips and possibly doing home remodeling.

A preliminary CPA report shows she wrote 180 checks totaling $500,000 and ATM withdrawals totaled over $117,000, investigators said.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said purchases made totaled close $100,000, and more receipts are still being added up. Deputies said the money was taken over a year and a half starting in 2016, and Fluhr was fired in October of last year.

Fluhr said she's on probation out of Jefferson County. Her bond is currently at $200,000 cash, but a bond hearing is set for Thursday. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said several federal agencies are now involved in the investigation including the Secret Service,

Meyer Plumbing has not returned our calls for comment.

