Kentucky freshmen come up big in 83-81 overtime win over Vanderb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky freshmen come up big in 83-81 overtime win over Vanderbilt

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight game, Kentucky faced a double-digit deficit in the second half, and for the second straight game, the young Wildcats made clutch plays down the stretch.

Thirty points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 18 from Kevin Knox and the go-ahead layup with two second left in overtime from Quade Green propelled UK to an 83-81 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Down two in the waning seconds of regulation, Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled after corralling a loose ball. He hit both free throws with two seconds on the clock, sending the game to overtime. But after a put-back layup with 11 seconds to go in overtime by the Commodores, Green took the inbound pass and drove the length of the floor, slicing through two defenders and laying the ball in with two seconds left for the win.

The win is the Wildcats third straight after suffering back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Florida earlier this month. They travel to Columbia on Saturday to play Missouri. Tip is at 2 p.m. on CBS,

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.