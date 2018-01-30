Kentucky freshmen come up big in 83-81 overtime win over Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight game, Kentucky faced a double-digit deficit in the second half, and for the second straight game, the young Wildcats made clutch plays down the stretch.

Thirty points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 18 from Kevin Knox and the go-ahead layup with two second left in overtime from Quade Green propelled UK to an 83-81 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Down two in the waning seconds of regulation, Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled after corralling a loose ball. He hit both free throws with two seconds on the clock, sending the game to overtime. But after a put-back layup with 11 seconds to go in overtime by the Commodores, Green took the inbound pass and drove the length of the floor, slicing through two defenders and laying the ball in with two seconds left for the win.

The win is the Wildcats third straight after suffering back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Florida earlier this month. They travel to Columbia on Saturday to play Missouri. Tip is at 2 p.m. on CBS,

