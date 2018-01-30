Petition urges government to expand food stamps to include pets - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Petition urges government to expand food stamps to include pets

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100,000 people have signed a petition urging the USDA to expand food stamps to include food for pets.

The petition was started last week. The sponsor says pets are part of the family-- and shouldn't feel the burden of financial rough patches.

The petition wants the federal government to modify rules so that it's easier for low income people to buy food for their pets. 

Animal welfare organizations like the ASPCA say allowing food stamps to be used for pet food could potentially keep tens of thousands of animals out of shelters.

