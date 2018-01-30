U of L student among nearly 50 dreamers to attend President Trump's first State of the Union

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Leo Salinas, left, will be the guest, of Rep. John Yarmuth, right, at Tuesday night's State of the Union.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student will be In the crowd at the Nation's Capitol on Tuesday night for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech.

Leo Salinas, a dreamer brought to the U.S. from El Salvador at the age of 3, will be Rep. John Yarmuth's guest.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't already prepare myself for the emotions and feelings that might happen," Salinas said.

Immigration is expected to be a big theme in Trump's message. The White House has a legislative framework that would provide a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants. In return, Trump wants $25 billion to boost border infrastructure and personnel.

Salinas will be one of four dozen dreamers in attendance. Yarmuth said his presence is meant to serve a point.

"This will humanize the issue of dreamers for a lot of people," he said. "That's really important because there are still attempts out there to demonize the dreamers as just part of another group of illegal immigrants. Leo has never done anything wrong in his life. He's done everything the right way."

However, Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted Tuesday that he contacted Capitol Police and the attorney general, asking that all IDs be checked before the speech. He also wants any "illegal aliens" in attendance arrested.

Yarmuth's camp fired back with the following statement:

"Rep. Yarmuth is in no way concerned with Rep. Gosar's stunt. Leo is a proud Louisvillian and is here legally. Rep. Gosar's time would be better spent urging his fellow Tea Party Republicans to come to the table to find a solution-- instead of playing politics with real lives."

