U of L student among nearly 50 dreamers to attend President Trum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L student among nearly 50 dreamers to attend President Trump's first State of the Union

Posted: Updated:
Leo Salinas, left, will be the guest, of Rep. John Yarmuth, right, at Tuesday night's State of the Union. Leo Salinas, left, will be the guest, of Rep. John Yarmuth, right, at Tuesday night's State of the Union.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student will be In the crowd at the Nation's Capitol on Tuesday night for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech.

Leo Salinas, a dreamer brought to the U.S. from El Salvador at the age of 3, will be Rep. John Yarmuth's guest.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't already prepare myself for the emotions and feelings that might happen," Salinas said.

Immigration is expected to be a big theme in Trump's message. The White House has a legislative framework that would provide a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants. In return, Trump wants $25 billion to boost border infrastructure and personnel.

Salinas will be one of four dozen dreamers in attendance. Yarmuth said his presence is meant to serve a point.

"This will humanize the issue of dreamers for a lot of people," he said. "That's really important because there are still attempts out there to demonize the dreamers as just part of another group of illegal immigrants. Leo has never done anything wrong in his life. He's done everything the right way."

However, Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted Tuesday that he contacted Capitol Police and the attorney general, asking that all IDs be checked before the speech. He also wants any "illegal aliens" in attendance arrested.

Yarmuth's camp fired back with the following statement:

"Rep. Yarmuth is in no way concerned with Rep. Gosar's stunt. Leo is a proud Louisvillian and is here legally. Rep. Gosar's time would be better spent urging his fellow Tea Party Republicans to come to the table to find a solution-- instead of playing politics with real lives."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.