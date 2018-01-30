Nearly $140 million dedicated to Louisville water and sewer infrastructure projects in 2018

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Camm was acquitted of killing his wife and two children after he served 13 years in prison for the crimes.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder.

Teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle appear in court

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

Man dies after being sucked into MRI machine in India

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.

David Grissom, center, chairman of the U of L board of trustees, at a U of L Foundation meeting Jan. 30, 2018.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company and Metropolitan Sewer District are planning to spend millions of dollars in different public safety projects in 2018.

Leaders with both organizations emphasized Tuesday the importance of maintaining the existing systems, replacing old ones and creating new ones.

“If you don’t stay on top of day-to-day needs, they become bigger issues,” MSD Director Tony Parrott said.

Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokesperson for Louisville Water, compared regular maintenance on the water and sewer systems to regular maintenance someone might plan for a house or car.

“We do maintenance work every single year, because if you wait until something breaks, then the price tag is astronomical,” Dearing Smith said.

Louisville Water’s capital budget for 2018 is $100 million. Of that budget, $59 million is dedicated to infrastructure, which covers pipes, treatment plants, elevated water tanks and pumping stations.

MSD’s budget for 2018 includes $80 million in infrastructure projects. Some of those projects are already underway, including the Waterway Protection Tunnel, four community basins and 13 drainage projects.

MSD’s director hopes that there could be the potential for more federal funding for different sewer and water projects across the country in the future. Parrott said the possibility of a Infrastructure Bill is being discussed in Congress. He said it could make a huge difference for local project price tags.

“We hope there’s an opportunity to be able to tap some of those resources,” Parrott said. “That will obviously lessen the burden on our rate payers.”

The following is a detailed list of MSD projects planned for 2018:

Downtown Interceptor (part of the tunnel project) Takes overflow from the downtown central business district to the tunnel $20 million preliminary estimate

Rowan Street Pump Station (Tunnel Pump Station) 50 million-gallon pump station 50 feet in diameter 200 feet deep $25 million preliminary estimate

8 Floodwall and Levee projects Ranging from $100,000 to $800,000

36 Drainage projects Ranging from $10,000 to $100,000

Cedar Creek Water Quality Treatment Center Upgrades to Motor Control Center $900 thousand preliminary estimate

Waterway Protection Tunnel (aka Ohio River Tunnel) 2.5 miles long 200 feet below ground 20 feet in diameter $140 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

Lexington and Payne Combined Sewer Overflow Interceptor (part of the tunnel project) Takes overflow from the area to the tunnel $20 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

Shawnee Park Basin 20-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin Covered and buried $76 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

I-64 and Grinstead Basin 8.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin Covered and buried $22 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

Portland Basin 7.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin Covered and buried $24 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

Clifton Heights Basin 7.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin Built into a hillside, mostly buried and completely covered $28 million preliminary estimate Already under construction

13 Drainage projects Ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 Already under construction

Shively Pump Station Generator and Electrical Modification $2 million

Drainage projects $2.8 million

Water Quality Treatment Center upgrades Ranging from $250,000 to $900,000

6 Floodwall and Levee Projects Ranging from $100,000 to $800,000

Sewer Line Rehab $2.2 million



The following is a detailed list of Louisville Water projects planned for 2018:

Eastern Parkway Currently in Phase 2 of a three year program Replacing a 1930 water main by slip-lining a new, smaller pipe inside Eastern Parkway stays open Water service is not lost

Shelby County water main Several miles of water main installed along I-64 in Shelby County Connecting Louisville Water to Shelbyville Water Shelby County will begin purchasing water from Louisville in 2019

Lead service lines replacement program Neighborhoods across the service district Replacing 4,500 lead service lines with copper lines Expected to start in February or March

Water main repairs/replacements Neighborhoods across the service district Number of leaks, breaks, traffic impact, critical customers taken into consideration when determining where to work



