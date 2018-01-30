Nearly $140 million dedicated to Louisville water and sewer infr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nearly $140 million dedicated to Louisville water and sewer infrastructure projects in 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company and Metropolitan Sewer District are planning to spend millions of dollars in different public safety projects in 2018.

Leaders with both organizations emphasized Tuesday the importance of maintaining the existing systems, replacing old ones and creating new ones.

“If you don’t stay on top of day-to-day needs, they become bigger issues,” MSD Director Tony Parrott said.

Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokesperson for Louisville Water, compared regular maintenance on the water and sewer systems to regular maintenance someone might plan for a house or car.

“We do maintenance work every single year, because if you wait until something breaks, then the price tag is astronomical,” Dearing Smith said.

Louisville Water’s capital budget for 2018 is $100 million. Of that budget, $59 million is dedicated to infrastructure, which covers pipes, treatment plants, elevated water tanks and pumping stations.

MSD’s budget for 2018 includes $80 million in infrastructure projects. Some of those projects are already underway, including the Waterway Protection Tunnel, four community basins and 13 drainage projects.

MSD’s director hopes that there could be the potential for more federal funding for different sewer and water projects across the country in the future. Parrott said the possibility of a Infrastructure Bill is being discussed in Congress. He said it could make a huge difference for local project price tags.

“We hope there’s an opportunity to be able to tap some of those resources,” Parrott said. “That will obviously lessen the burden on our rate payers.”

The following is a detailed list of MSD projects planned for 2018:

  • Downtown Interceptor (part of the tunnel project)
    • Takes overflow from the downtown central business district to the tunnel
    • $20 million preliminary estimate
  • Rowan Street Pump Station (Tunnel Pump Station)
    • 50 million-gallon pump station
    • 50 feet in diameter
    • 200 feet deep
    • $25 million preliminary estimate
  • 8 Floodwall and Levee projects
    • Ranging from $100,000 to $800,000
  • 36 Drainage projects
    • Ranging from $10,000 to $100,000
  • Cedar Creek Water Quality Treatment Center
    • Upgrades to Motor Control Center
    • $900 thousand preliminary estimate
  • Waterway Protection Tunnel (aka Ohio River Tunnel)
    • 2.5 miles long
    • 200 feet below ground
    • 20 feet in diameter
    • $140 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • Lexington and Payne Combined Sewer Overflow Interceptor (part of the tunnel project)
    • Takes overflow from the area to the tunnel
    • $20 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • Shawnee Park Basin
    • 20-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin
    • Covered and buried
    • $76 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • I-64 and Grinstead Basin
    • 8.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin
    • Covered and buried
    • $22 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • Portland Basin
    • 7.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin
    • Covered and buried
    • $24 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • Clifton Heights Basin
    • 7.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow basin
    • Built into a hillside, mostly buried and completely covered
    • $28 million preliminary estimate
    • Already under construction
  • 13 Drainage projects
    • Ranging from $15,000 to $100,000
    • Already under construction
  • Shively Pump Station Generator and Electrical Modification
    • $2 million
  • Drainage projects
    • $2.8 million
  • Water Quality Treatment Center upgrades
    • Ranging from $250,000 to $900,000
  • 6 Floodwall and Levee Projects
    • Ranging from $100,000 to $800,000
  • Sewer Line Rehab
    • $2.2 million

The following is a detailed list of Louisville Water projects planned for 2018:

  • Eastern Parkway
    • Currently in Phase 2 of a three year program
    • Replacing a 1930 water main by slip-lining a new, smaller pipe inside
    • Eastern Parkway stays open
    • Water service is not lost
  • Shelby County water main
    • Several miles of water main installed along I-64 in Shelby County
    • Connecting Louisville Water to Shelbyville Water
    • Shelby County will begin purchasing water from Louisville in 2019
  • Lead service lines replacement program
    • Neighborhoods across the service district
    • Replacing 4,500 lead service lines with copper lines
    • Expected to start in February or March
  • Water main repairs/replacements
    • Neighborhoods across the service district
    • Number of leaks, breaks, traffic impact, critical customers taken into consideration when determining where to work

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

