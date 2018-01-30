Time Magazine names downtown Louisville intersection the most da - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Time Magazine names downtown Louisville intersection the most dangerous in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's most dangerous intersection is in downtown Louisville.

Time Magazine looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found the most dangerous intersections in every state based on traffic accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians over a ten-year span.

In Kentucky, it was Second Street and Broadway in downtown Louisville.

An intersection in Bensalem, Pennsylvania was identified as the most dangerous in the country.

