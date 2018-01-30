LANE | IU never really in it in loss at Ohio State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana dropped its third straight game Tuesday, trailing nearly the entire way in a 71-56 loss at Ohio State.

The Hoosiers led for just 23 seconds early in the first half and never got within single digits after the midway point of the first half.

IU is in the midst of a difficult stretch of games, playing the top three teams in the Big Ten in a span of six days. The Hoosiers led much of the way before some late miscues did them in at home against Purdue on Sunday in a 74-67 defeat, but Tuesday wasn't as positive.

Ohio State used a pair of 10-0 runs in the first half to take control and never let the Hoosiers back in it. The Buckeyes led 38-23 at halftime, and IU never got closer than 12 in the second half.

The Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6) played for the second straight game without the injured Collin Hartman, who suffered a lower leg injury in practice last week. They got a strong performance off the bench from Devante Green, The sophomore guard hit four of five three-point attempts for a game-high 20 points. Juwan Morgan had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting plus six rebounds. Indiana's second leading scorer, Robert Johnson, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Ohio State (19-5, 10-1) had three in double figures led by Jae'Sean Tate with 16. The Buckeyes shot 55.8 percent from the field and held IU to 36.4 percent.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a home game with the third-place team in the league. They host Michigan State at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

