Clark County residents debate proposed $15 million taxpayer burden for new downtown Jeffersonville school

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Under Greater Clark County Schools' plan for a new school in downtown Jeffersonville, taxpayers would pay $15 million for Maple Elementary School to join Spring Hill Elementary in a new building at the Court and Meigs Avenues.

The school board already voted to close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary schools, and students from both schools would move into the new location. But to build it, district leaders said the tax impact on an average $125,000 homeowner would max out at $24 each year.

And as one of the final steps before the plan is approved, those who oppose and support it met Tuesday night to debate it.

"I don't like Band-Aids to fix things," said Kelli Porter, a teacher at Maple Elementary School. "I want a brand new school, and we deserve it."

Porter said the conditions teachers and students deal with inside Maple Elementary just isn't good enough. She said wireless connections don't always work and restroom toilets sometimes won't flush and leak onto the floor.

And while some say getting the amenities of a brand new school it's a small investment, others said Tuesday the taxpayer burden is still too much.

"You pay for the school. We already paid for it," Lorraine Mathews told the school board. "I'm not the Grinch. I want our kids to be smart, keep them smart keep them in school. But let's not throw away the money."

The final hearing will be held Tuesday, the same night the board will take a vote on the project.

