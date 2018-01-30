Residents complain of West Buechel mayor's drive to Florida in city-owned car

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

The key ingredient in anti-diarrhea medications like Imodium is part of the opioid family,

The woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Bullitt County business also has a criminal record in Jefferson County.

Woman who stole $824,000 from Bullitt County business was shopping on Amazon and taking trips, investigators say

Camm was acquitted of killing his wife and two children after he served 13 years in prison for the crimes.

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.

David Grissom, center, chairman of the U of L board of trustees, at a U of L Foundation meeting Jan. 30, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of West Buechel is facing backlash after using a city-owned car for personal use.

Mayor Rick Richards admits to using the car to drive down to Florida after Christmas to see family but said he paid for the gas.

“I paid for a tire, I paid for the fuel on it, so I don’t call it on the tax payers dime,” Richards said Tuesday night.

Richards said the city’s police officers take home their patrol vehicles, so he doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

“They are allowed to use their car for off-duty work, and as long as they are paying for their own fuel, apparently in the past no one has had a problem with that,” Richards said.

But many residents do have a problem with it.

“I think it is definitely wrong for him to do that, to run out of town to a different state, obviously.," said Quentin Morris, who lives in West Buechel and said said he believes Richards must pay for using the car if for something not work-related.

"But right now, I think he needs to do the right thing."

This is just the latest issue for the city following accusations of taxpayer money being stolen, forged checks, and the misuse of city credit cards to buy items from the home shopping network, the last of which was done during a previous administration.

“Taxpayer money has to be used for a public purpose not a personal purpose,” said Thomas Fox, who was appointed as West Buechel Councilman last week. “(The mayor) needs to reimburse the city for the cost, for the rental value of the car, and then stop doing it. If he needs a car, he can go rent one or use his own."

Richards knows that citizens may have an issue with him using a city-owned car for personal use but doesn’t agree it was on the tax payer’s dime.

“That we have a difference of opinion,” he said..

Fox said he plans to bring up the issue at the next West Buechel Council meeting on Feb. 13.

