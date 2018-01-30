VIDEO | President Trump touches on immigration, North Korea, inf - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | President Trump touches on immigration, North Korea, infrastructure and more in first State of the Union

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump, beginning a section of his State of the Union speech on immigration, rhetorically played off the ongoing efforts to reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying, "Americans are dreamers, too."

While addressing Congress on Tuesday night, Trump said, "I am extending an open hand to work with the members of both parties -- Democrats and Republicans -- to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion and creed. My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream."

"Dreamers" is a name used to refer to the group of undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, so-called because of the DREAM Act, a bill first introduced in 2001 by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, that would have offered them a pathway to citizenship. The DACA program was later based on the concept of the bill after it languished for more than a decade.

Trump went on to call for Congress to review the White House's immigration proposal, which presents a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants and calls for tighter border security and the end of the visa lottery as well as family-based or "chain" migration.

The president also touched on infrastructure, the dangers of North Korea and his decision to keep Guantanamo Bay open. Watch the full 80-minute speech in the video player above.

