First Super Blue Blood Moon since 1982

First Super Blue Blood Moon since 1982

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Wednesday morning, Americans saw the first Super Blue Blood Moon since 1982.

A super moon happens when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, making it 14 percent bigger and up to 30 percent brighter.

A blue moon simply means this is the second full moon of the month.

A lunar eclipse causes the blood moon.

"That red color is caused as light filters through our atmosphere and then the red light from all the sunrises and sunsets across the world goes up and bounces against the moon," says NASA scientist Dr. Michelle Thaller.

It started at 5:51 Wednesday morning, but the darker part of Earth's shadow didn't add the reddish tint until 6:48. Viewers had about an hour to see it.

The next super blue blood moon will be in 2037.

