Barbecue sundaes are perfect for the Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Food is always a central part of any super bowl celebration.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to combine all the best flavors into a delicious barbecue sundae.

Eli’s BBQ Sundae

Makes 6

6-8 oz. Mason Jars

½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Jalapeno Cheese Grits (hot or warmed up)

½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Baked Beans (hot or warmed up)

2 pc. Eli’s BBQ Jalapeno Cornbread (hot or warmed up)

½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Pulled Pork (hot or warmed up)

Eli’s BBQ Sauce to taste

1-16 pkg. Kroger Fresh Selections Coleslaw

1 bunch Green Onion (sliced thin)

2 Vine Ripe Tomatoes (diced)

½ c. Eli’s BBQ Coleslaw Dressing

Pour coleslaw into a large bowl. Mix in green onion, tomato & ½ cup Eli’s BBQ coleslaw dressing. Refrigerate until ready to build your sundaes!

Divide into layers between your 6 mason jars:

1st layer: Jalapeno Cheese Grits

2nd layer: Baked Beans

3rd layer: Jalapeno Cornbread (broken into large chunks)

4th layer: Pulled Pork & top with as much Eli’s BBQ Sauce as you like!

5th layer: Coleslaw

This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled to serve your next game day party or perfect for tailgating!

