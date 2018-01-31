Barbecue sundaes are perfect for the Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Food is always a central part of any super bowl celebration.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to combine all the best flavors into a delicious barbecue sundae.
Eli’s BBQ Sundae
Makes 6
6-8 oz. Mason Jars
½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Jalapeno Cheese Grits (hot or warmed up)
½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Baked Beans (hot or warmed up)
2 pc. Eli’s BBQ Jalapeno Cornbread (hot or warmed up)
½ lb. Eli’s BBQ Pulled Pork (hot or warmed up)
Eli’s BBQ Sauce to taste
1-16 pkg. Kroger Fresh Selections Coleslaw
1 bunch Green Onion (sliced thin)
2 Vine Ripe Tomatoes (diced)
½ c. Eli’s BBQ Coleslaw Dressing
Divide into layers between your 6 mason jars:
1st layer: Jalapeno Cheese Grits
2nd layer: Baked Beans
3rd layer: Jalapeno Cornbread (broken into large chunks)
4th layer: Pulled Pork & top with as much Eli’s BBQ Sauce as you like!
5th layer: Coleslaw
This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled to serve your next game day party or perfect for tailgating!
