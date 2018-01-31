Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Happy Wednesday WDRB Sports fans!

Welcome to this week's Sports Page Live Chat!

We hope you're ready to get the lowdown on the week's biggest sports highlights.

Our Eric Crawford and guest co-host Jason Anderson, Program Director from ESPN Louisville, will be delivering the goods.

Here's a quick peek at what's coming up in this week's chat:

- UK back in polls

- U of L's approach at Virginia

- Louisville's NCAA appeal

We have these stories and much more.

Make sure you're there to participate in the action with your sports-related questions and comments.

The chat starts this morning at 10:30 sharp!

