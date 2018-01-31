Humans vs. mascots in the Mascot Bowl XI Combine - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humans vs. mascots in the Mascot Bowl XI Combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Prospective professional football players test their speed and agility during the NFL Scouting Combine. They go through a battery of challenges. For the second year, WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to test the abilities of the WDRB in the Morning crew.

Candyce, Sterling, Mike, Jude and Keith tested their speed and skill against some of the most animated athletes during the Mascot Bowl XI Combine. Eric Hammer from Baptist Health Performance Training kept everyone honest and motivated. The athletes competed in the 20 yard dash, Pro Agility (20 yard Shuttle), Long Jump, Vertical Jump and Obstacle Course. And yes, some mascots outperformed some humans in particular events.
You can see local mascots in action Friday morning, February 2, 2018 when WDRB in the Morning presents Mascot Bowl XI.

Mascot Bowl XI Combine Results:

Vertical Jump

Sterling Riggs 26"
Buddy Bat  23.5"
Chili's Chili Pepper  22.5"
Mike Marshall  22"
WDRB's Snow Fox  21.5"
Keith Kaiser  21"
Jude Redfield  20.5"
Wendy's Frosty  20"
Sweet Frog's FroYo  17.5"
Candyce Clifft  16.5"
Fazoli's Tony Tomato  10.5"

Long Jump

Sterling Riggs  7'3"
WDRB's Snow Fox  6'4"
Jude Redfield  6'1"
Buddy Bat  5'9"
Mike Marshall  5'6"
Keith Kaiser  5'4"
Candyce Clifft  5'3"
Sweet Frog's FroYo  5'1"
Chili's Chili Pepper  4'3"
Fazoli's Tony Tomato  3'
Wendy's Frosty  2'4"

Pro Agility (20 Yard Shuttle)

Sterling Riggs  4.98
Keith Kaiser  5.38
Mike Marshall  5.78
Buddy Bat  6.1
WDRB's Snow Fox  6.14
Jude Redfield  6.17
Candyce Clifft  6.22
Chili's Chili Pepper  6.26
Sweet Frog's FroYo  6.26
Fazoli's Tony Tomato  12.43
Wendy's Frosty  13.35

20 Yard Dash

Sterling Riggs  2.77
Mike Marshall  3.47
Candyce Clifft  3.48
Jude Redfield  3.5
WDRB's Snow Fox  3.58
Sweet Frog's FroYo  3.86
Keith Kaiser  3.92
Buddy Bat  4.01
Chili's Chili Pepper  4.83
Fazoli's Tony Tomato  9.81
Wendy's Frosty  10.34

Obstacle Course

Sterling Riggs  14.82
Keith Kaiser  15.56
Jude Redfield  15.7
Mike Marshall  17.29
Candyce Clifft  18.48
WDRB's Snow Fox  18.76
Buddy Bat  19.12
Chili's Chili Pepper  20.28
Sweet Frog's FroYo  20.67
Fazoli's Tony Tomato  46.67
Wendy's Frosty  57.5

NFL Combine Comparisons:

40-yard dash
Record holder: Chris Johnson, RB, 2008
Time: 4.24 seconds (2.12 seconds 20-yard dash)

Vertical jump
Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015
Height: 45"

Broad Jump
Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015
Length: 12'3"

20-yard Shuttle (Pro Agility)
Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
Time: 3.81 seconds

