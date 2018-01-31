Humans vs. mascots in the Mascot Bowl XI Combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Prospective professional football players test their speed and agility during the NFL Scouting Combine. They go through a battery of challenges. For the second year, WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to test the abilities of the WDRB in the Morning crew.

Candyce, Sterling, Mike, Jude and Keith tested their speed and skill against some of the most animated athletes during the Mascot Bowl XI Combine. Eric Hammer from Baptist Health Performance Training kept everyone honest and motivated. The athletes competed in the 20 yard dash, Pro Agility (20 yard Shuttle), Long Jump, Vertical Jump and Obstacle Course. And yes, some mascots outperformed some humans in particular events.

You can see local mascots in action Friday morning, February 2, 2018 when WDRB in the Morning presents Mascot Bowl XI.

Mascot Bowl XI Combine Results:

Vertical Jump

Sterling Riggs 26"

Buddy Bat 23.5"

Chili's Chili Pepper 22.5"

Mike Marshall 22"

WDRB's Snow Fox 21.5"

Keith Kaiser 21"

Jude Redfield 20.5"

Wendy's Frosty 20"

Sweet Frog's FroYo 17.5"

Candyce Clifft 16.5"

Fazoli's Tony Tomato 10.5"

Long Jump

Sterling Riggs 7'3"

WDRB's Snow Fox 6'4"

Jude Redfield 6'1"

Buddy Bat 5'9"

Mike Marshall 5'6"

Keith Kaiser 5'4"

Candyce Clifft 5'3"

Sweet Frog's FroYo 5'1"

Chili's Chili Pepper 4'3"

Fazoli's Tony Tomato 3'

Wendy's Frosty 2'4"

Pro Agility (20 Yard Shuttle)

Sterling Riggs 4.98

Keith Kaiser 5.38

Mike Marshall 5.78

Buddy Bat 6.1

WDRB's Snow Fox 6.14

Jude Redfield 6.17

Candyce Clifft 6.22

Chili's Chili Pepper 6.26

Sweet Frog's FroYo 6.26

Fazoli's Tony Tomato 12.43

Wendy's Frosty 13.35

20 Yard Dash

Sterling Riggs 2.77

Mike Marshall 3.47

Candyce Clifft 3.48

Jude Redfield 3.5

WDRB's Snow Fox 3.58

Sweet Frog's FroYo 3.86

Keith Kaiser 3.92

Buddy Bat 4.01

Chili's Chili Pepper 4.83

Fazoli's Tony Tomato 9.81

Wendy's Frosty 10.34

Obstacle Course

Sterling Riggs 14.82

Keith Kaiser 15.56

Jude Redfield 15.7

Mike Marshall 17.29

Candyce Clifft 18.48

WDRB's Snow Fox 18.76

Buddy Bat 19.12

Chili's Chili Pepper 20.28

Sweet Frog's FroYo 20.67

Fazoli's Tony Tomato 46.67

Wendy's Frosty 57.5

NFL Combine Comparisons:

40-yard dash

Record holder: Chris Johnson, RB, 2008

Time: 4.24 seconds (2.12 seconds 20-yard dash)

Vertical jump

Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015

Height: 45"

Broad Jump

Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015

Length: 12'3"

20-yard Shuttle (Pro Agility)

Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014

Time: 3.81 seconds

