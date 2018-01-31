WDRB goes 'over-the-top' with latest apps

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

Police say Red Bull and Monster were his beverages of choice.

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

UPS says new Boeing aircraft will bring more jobs to Louisville

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cord cutters rejoice! WDRB's award-winning newscasts are now available on your favorite streaming devices.

It's called "WDRB Now" for all the news you need right now. Get the latest Point of View editorials from Bill Lamb, the most accurate weather forecasts and more.

Whether you're using Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Roku, WDRB Now has you covered with in-depth coverage on stories that matter, along with live broadcasts of all of our newscasts.

Here's how to find the WDRB Now app on your favorite over-the-top device:

AMAZON FIRE

Find out more about WDRB's app for Amazon Fire at this link. You can download it from the Amazon app store from the device.

APPLE TV

You can learn more about WDRB's app for Apple TV at this link or by searching for WDRB Now in the app store for Apple TV devices. Note: requires tvOS 9.0 or later.

ROKU

You can find out more about WDRB's app for Roku at this link. To download it, just search for "WDRB Now" in the Roku store.

WDRB live streams more than 12 hours of news every weekday. Below is a schedule of our newscasts:

WEEKDAYS

5-9 AM: WDRB in the Morning

11:30 AM. - 12:30 PM: Midday Newscast

4-5 PM: Early evening news

10-11:30 PM: Late news

WEEKEND

6-9 AM: WDRB in the Morning

10 PM: Late news

