WDRB goes 'over-the-top' with latest apps

Posted: Updated: Feb 01, 2018 10:07 AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cord cutters rejoice! WDRB's award-winning newscasts are now available on your favorite streaming devices. 

It's called "WDRB Now" for all the news you need right now. Get the latest Point of View editorials from Bill Lamb, the most accurate weather forecasts and more. 

Whether you're using Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Roku, WDRB Now has you covered with in-depth coverage on stories that matter, along with live broadcasts of all of our newscasts. 

Here's how to find the WDRB Now app on your favorite over-the-top device:

AMAZON FIRE

Find out more about WDRB's app for Amazon Fire at this link. You can download it from the Amazon app store from the device. 

APPLE TV

You can learn more about WDRB's app for Apple TV at this link or by searching for WDRB Now in the app store for Apple TV devices. Note: requires tvOS 9.0 or later

ROKU

You can find out more about WDRB's app for Roku at this link. To download it, just search for "WDRB Now" in the Roku store. 

WDRB live streams more than 12 hours of news every weekday. Below is a schedule of our newscasts:

WEEKDAYS

  • 5-9 AM: WDRB in the Morning
  • 11:30 AM. - 12:30 PM: Midday Newscast
  • 4-5 PM: Early evening news
  • 10-11:30 PM: Late news

WEEKEND

  • 6-9 AM: WDRB in the Morning
  • 10 PM: Late news

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

