Trial for murder suspect Lloyd Hammond continues Wednesday with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trial for murder suspect Lloyd Hammond continues Wednesday with star witness missing

Posted: Updated:
Lloyd Hammond Lloyd Hammond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for a Louisville man accused in two murders continued Wednesday with a focus on the crime scene.

Lloyd Hammond is accused of murdering Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers in 2006. Hammond already pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of Kerry Williams.

Sawyers' girlfriend, Troya Sheckles, had reluctantly agreed to testify against Hammond at trial but was killed in 2009 while sitting with a friend in Shelby Park. A grand jury re-indicted Hammond in 2016 for the murders of Sawyers and Cherry.

In court Wednesday, forensic scientists took the stand to talk about the crime scene. There was also discussion about the prosecution's star witness, Shaeed Al-Uq'dah, not showing up to court. Al-Uq'dah took a plea deal for his testimony in court.

"As we stand here right now, we have been unable to locate him and execute the court's order for his arrest," the prosecution told the judge.

Officials say Al-Uq’dah has a history of mental health issues, but authorities previously found him competent to take part in the court process.

Police continue to search for Al-Uq’dah. While the jury waits, a taped interview with him will be played in court. 

The trial is expected to resume Thursday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.