Former Prospect assistant police chief who told LMPD recruit to 'shoot' black people earned $13,000 during suspension

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.More >>
Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.More >>
Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.More >>
The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.More >>
UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.More >>
Police say Red Bull and Monster were his beverages of choice.More >>
The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.More >>
A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.More >>
Prospect officials learned in November that the Jefferson County Attorney’s office would not be bringing charges against Shaw, allowing the city to move forward with the internal investigation.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
On Friday, attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Thomas, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Louisville, alleging Louisville Metro Arson Squad investigators “coerced” a guilty plea out of Thomas by providing him alcohol and giving him access to pain pills.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Attorney Andrew Horne has asked a judge to order Monnik to provide the employees address, personnel file and pay attorney’s fees.More >>
