Metro Council committee members hope to find solutions after hearing from 'survivors' of Louisville homicides

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Metro Council's Public Safety Committee provided an ear Wednesday for so-called "Voices of the Survivors," a collection of family members who have lost someone close to a homicide.

One of those survivors, Michael Thomas Sr., has had to cope with the loss of his son and grandson, who were both shot and killed in the last three years. And in both cases, family members are still waiting for that closure and justice.

"We just want to let them know that we are out here, we are concerned about our loved ones, and we want someone to listen," Thomas said.

Thomas and other families who have lost loved ones addressed the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.

"As a council member on the Public Safety Committee, I want to make sure that I understand what the needs and the wants of our survivors are," said District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D). "So if there are things we can do on the Metro Council to be helpful, I want to take the lead and do that."

Sexton Smith hopes to provide some answers, solutions and maybe even a little comfort to families.

"I just want to make sure the survivors know of all the resources that are available for them, and if we are missing some, we need to work to create some," she said.

It won't change what happened, but Thomas said it helps to have a sympathetic ear from city leaders.

"We can't bring back our loved ones," he said. "[But] we can turn this negative into a positive if we have someone listening to us and then helping us out."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.