Metro Council committee members hope to find solutions after hearing from 'survivors' of Louisville homicides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Metro Council's Public Safety Committee provided an ear Wednesday for so-called "Voices of the Survivors," a collection of family members who have lost someone close to a homicide.

One of those survivors, Michael Thomas Sr., has had to cope with the loss of his son and grandson, who were both shot and killed in the last three years. And in both cases, family members are still waiting for that closure and justice.

"We just want to let them know that we are out here, we are concerned about our loved ones, and we want someone to listen," Thomas said.

Thomas and other families who have lost loved ones addressed the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday. 

"As a council member on the Public Safety Committee, I want to make sure that I understand what the needs and the wants of our survivors are," said District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D). "So if there are things we can do on the Metro Council to be helpful, I want to take the lead and do that."

Sexton Smith hopes to provide some answers, solutions and maybe even a little comfort to families.

"I just want to make sure the survivors know of all the resources that are available for them, and if we are missing some, we need to work to create some," she said.

It won't change what happened, but Thomas said it helps to have a sympathetic ear from city leaders.

"We can't bring back our loved ones," he said. "[But] we can turn this negative into a positive if we have someone listening to us and then helping us out."

