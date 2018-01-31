Part-Time Master Control Operator (1/31/18)

Job Description:
The WDRB/WMYO Operations Dept. is a 7 day, 24 hour facility. Duties include: Switch all on-air programming in accordance with the WDRB or WMYO official log. Operate Windows based video servers. Utilize various video record/playout formats for on-air content. Complete FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, + additional responsibilities as needed depending on shift work performed. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. Reports to the Director, Programming & Operations. Part-time position is three 8-hour shifts per week plus additional hours as needed by the department.
Benefits:
N/A
Salary/Wage:
Negotiable
Position:
Part-Time (Full-Time/Part-Time/Contract)
Desired Requirements:
Previous broadcast experience, college degree or work towards a degree + knowledge of Windows based media applications.
Minimum Requirements:
High school diploma or equivalent. Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows Operating Platforms XP or Windows 7.
Please send resume to: WDRB-TV, Attn: Harry Beam, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203
WDRB/WMYO-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
To Apply:
