Part-Time Master Control Operator (1/31/18) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Job Description:

The WDRB/WMYO Operations Dept. is a 7 day, 24 hour facility.  Duties include: Switch all on-air programming in accordance with the WDRB or WMYO official log. Operate Windows based video servers. Utilize various video record/playout formats for on-air content. Complete FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, + additional responsibilities as needed depending on shift work performed.  Must be willing to work nights and weekends.  Reports to the Director, Programming & Operations.  Part-time position is three 8-hour shifts per week plus additional hours as needed by the department.

Benefits:

N/A

Salary/Wage:

Negotiable

Position:

Part-Time (Full-Time/Part-Time/Contract)

Desired Requirements:

Previous broadcast experience, college degree or work towards a degree + knowledge of Windows based media applications.

Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent. Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows Operating Platforms XP or Windows 7.

Please send resume to:  WDRB-TV, Attn:  Harry Beam, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY  40203

WDRB/WMYO-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To Apply:

Please email your resume to WDRB-TV, Attn:  Harry Beam, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY  40203

WDRB/WMYO-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

