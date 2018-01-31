Federal tax reform could soon bring relief to LG&E customers

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

Dallas man to die for killing daughters while mom listened

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

Police say Red Bull and Monster were his beverages of choice.

Louisville man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of energy drinks

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

UPS says new Boeing aircraft will bring more jobs to Louisville

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

RAW VIDEO | Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty orders deputy to take attorney into custody

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The brutally cold January on record brought snow, below freezing temps and outrageously high utility bills for many. But thanks to the Federal tax reform under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, LG&E customers could get a break.

LG&E and KU Spokesman Chris Whelan said the company reached a settlement agreement with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to pass the tax savings on to customers, a savings of $180 million.

"For LG&E customers, it's roughly $86 million in savings," Whelan said. "For KU customers, it's $91 million in savings."

So if you use at least 957 kilowatt hours per month, starting in March, residential electric customers will save between 5.3 and 5.6 percent under the Environmental Surcharge.

"Then in April, they would actually see a line item in their bill that's a credit," Whelan said.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission still has to approve the measure.

"The way this winter has been, these savings will come at a key time for our customers," Whelan said.

The tax breaks would continue until April 2019.

