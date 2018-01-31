UPS says new Boeing aircraft will bring more jobs to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS says new Boeing aircraft will bring more jobs to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

The new 747-8F model is bigger and more fuel efficient than the 747-400 version and has 16 percent more capacity for cargo.

UPS is buying 14 planes from Boeing that will pass through the hub, and the newest plane took off for its inaugural delivery from Louisville to Anchorage, Alaska on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Jim Meyer said the aircraft will mean more jobs and investment in the city.

"It's really hard to quantify what one particular airplane might mean, but of course we need pilots, we need mechanics, we need the ground support,” Meyer said. “We need the support staff in the office."

The airplanes will expand the company’s capacity, especially for international destination.

“What we use these aircraft for is on the long international trunk routes," Meyer said. "This plane will get used to flying to places like Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, and Seoul, South Korea.”

The plane is scheduled to fly back from Anchorage to Louisville on Thursday morning.

