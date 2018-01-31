JCPS launches free after-school tutoring program in west Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS launches free after-school tutoring program in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

JCPS is launching a free tutoring program this year for any subject at its West Louisville Satellite Office inside the California Community Center off St. Catherine Street.

Ten teachers from Jefferson County High School will volunteer to help any student who needs it. It will be a big help for parents and guardians like Rhonda Harrison, who is raising her two nephews in elementary school.

"I'm 49. The homework is totally different than when I came up," Harrison said. "The upcoming teachers can help them better than me."

The free service is open to any JCPS student. It will be open from 3-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. JCPS coordinator Annie Haigler said the program creates more "opportunities and possibilities" for all students,especially those in west Louisville.

"We want to take away all the barriers," she said. "All of the barriers that say, 'Well, my child can't get this, because I can't afford it,' we're removing those barriers for you. We're doing what you say you need, and we're here to do that for you."

For more information, call the satellite office at (502) 465-7645.

