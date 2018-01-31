JCPS launches free after-school tutoring program in west Louisville

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

JCPS is launching a free tutoring program this year for any subject at its West Louisville Satellite Office inside the California Community Center off St. Catherine Street.

Ten teachers from Jefferson County High School will volunteer to help any student who needs it. It will be a big help for parents and guardians like Rhonda Harrison, who is raising her two nephews in elementary school.

"I'm 49. The homework is totally different than when I came up," Harrison said. "The upcoming teachers can help them better than me."

The free service is open to any JCPS student. It will be open from 3-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. JCPS coordinator Annie Haigler said the program creates more "opportunities and possibilities" for all students,especially those in west Louisville.

"We want to take away all the barriers," she said. "All of the barriers that say, 'Well, my child can't get this, because I can't afford it,' we're removing those barriers for you. We're doing what you say you need, and we're here to do that for you."

For more information, call the satellite office at (502) 465-7645.

