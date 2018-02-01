LACETT | VanGorder introduced as Cardinals defensive coordinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Despite getting in the market late for a new defensive coordinator, Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said he was extra patient about making hire.



On Wednesday, that hire, Brian VanGorder was introduced to the media, officially becoming the team’s third defensive coordinator in the last three seasons.

“I want the people of Louisville to see our defense play and recognize them as being very sound and fundamental,” said VanGorder.

VanGorder knows he’s inheriting a young team but outside of that, he admitted he’s still learning the personal. For that reason, he said he remains undecided about the scheme for the defense for next year.

This will be the 58-year-old’s 8th different job as a defensive coordinator in college football but the first since he was fired by Notre Dame in 2016. He admitted Wednesday, that experience has helped him evolve as a coach.

“We are always learning as coaches,” he said. “I look at it and I’m as critical as anyone. From that experience comes wisdom.”

VanGorder brings to Louisville 37 years of coaching experience. He also brings a passion for the profession, which he says is still as strong as it was since his first day as a coach.

“I’ve calmed down a lot but hey, I love competition,” he said. “When you coach and teach and put a lot of time into the players, and they have success, it’s exciting.”

