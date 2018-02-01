IMAGES | Animated athletes leave it all on the field during Mascot Bowl XI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XI kicks off Super Bowl weekend.

More than a decade of the Mascot Bowl has produced some winners and losers. But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.

Keith Kaiser and the WDRB Sports crew and more than 30 local mascots took to the field at Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex on Friday, February 2, 2018. WDRB's Snow Fox, Wendy's Frosty, Sweet Frog's FroYo and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.

[IMAGES: WDRB IN THE MORNING'S MASCOT BOWL XI]

The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights. Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.

Mascot Bowl is always the Friday before the Super Bowl.

