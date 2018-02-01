Be Our Guest at Sullivan's Tap House in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Sullivan's Tap House.
This restaurant has 30 TV's and offers everything from pulled pork tacos, to pizza, to fried catfish. It's on Shelbyville Road in Saint Matthews, next to Drake's.
$50 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. for just $25. Click here for your chance to buy a half-priced gift certificate.
3929 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502)907-0424
