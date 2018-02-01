Louisville man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of energy drinks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal hundreds of dollars of energy drinks from an area Kroger.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Jan. 23, at the Kroger store at 7509 Terry Road, near Greenwood Road.

Louisville Metro Police say just after 10 a.m., 23-year-old Mark Rudolph pushed a cart full of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks out of the store without paying for them.

Rudolph did not have a receipt for the drinks, according to the arrest report, and police say when a witness confronted him about it, he ran away, leaving about half of the merchandise.

In total, police say Rudolph tried to take over $800 worth of merchandise. Police say about $400 worth was recovered.

According to the arrest report, Rudolph was recognized by store employees and wasn't even supposed to be on the premises. Police say he has been banned from all Kroger stores.

Police arrested Rudolph at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. He is charged with shoplifting and criminal trespassing. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

