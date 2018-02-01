Investigators say Indiana man's reckless driving caused crash that killed 7-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in October.

Police say the crash happened on Oct. 13, 2017, on I-465 near Allisonville Road. According to police, 28-year-old Robert Kearney II was going around 75 miles per hour when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer going about 54 miles per hour, causing it to spin sideways and strike another vehicle.

Seven-year-old Zoe Martin, a passenger in the back seat of the Explorer, received severe injuries in the crash and died at a hospital a week later.

Investigators working with the Marion County prosecutor's office determined Kearney was "driving recklessly just before the collision and he allegedly continued driving after the crash in an attempt to flee." Police say Kearney's truck became disabled before he could get away.

Police also believe Kearney -- who was driving on a suspended license -- tried to pay a tow truck driver with a controlled substance.

Kearney was arrested at his home on Jan. 31. He now faces the following charges: reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and possession of and dealing in a controlled substance.

