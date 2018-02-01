Record peak season boosts UPS' 2017 results

UPS handled 762 million packages during its Thanksgiving-Christmas peak season, a 7 percent increase from last year’s holiday rush and 12 million more packages than the shipping giant had forecast.More >>
With state funding and private donations dwindling, the University of Louisville faces an “ominous” financial future, for which the only solution might be a long-term plan to grow the student body by 36 percent, its top leaders said Tuesday.More >>
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed two-year budget.More >>
Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.More >>
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.More >>
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.More >>
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state’s right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.More >>
Louisville-based GE Appliances will “probably benefit” from President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported residential washing machines, one analyst says.More >>
