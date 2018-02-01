62-year-old Louisville man accused of asking 13-year-old for sexual favors; offering her iPhone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 62-year-old man asked a 13-year-old girl for a sexual favor, and offered to give her an iPhone.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8. Police say the 13-year-old girl was visiting the home of a friend, the granddaughter of 62-year-old Gary Stewart.

While there, police say Stewart and the teen smoked several marijuana blunts together. At one point, Stewart allegedly put his hand on the teen's leg, and she jumped to get away.

Police say Stewart went on to make inappropriate remarks to the 13-year-old, asking her if she'd ever engaged in sexual intercourse. He then told the teen he would give her an iPhone and "asked her what she would do for it," according to the arrest report.

At one point, Stewart allegedly asked her if he could engage in a sex act with her.

Police say when the teen got home, she told her parents what happened.

A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest on Thursday, Jan. 4. Louisville Metro Police arrested him at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 31. He's charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and harassment.

Stewart is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

