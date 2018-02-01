62-year-old Louisville man accused of asking 13-year-old for sex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

62-year-old Louisville man accused of asking 13-year-old for sexual favors; offering her iPhone

Posted: Updated:
Gary Stewart (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Gary Stewart (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 62-year-old man asked a 13-year-old girl for a sexual favor, and offered to give her an iPhone.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8. Police say the 13-year-old girl was visiting the home of a friend, the granddaughter of 62-year-old Gary Stewart.

While there, police say Stewart and the teen smoked several marijuana blunts together. At one point, Stewart allegedly put his hand on the teen's leg, and she jumped to get away.

Police say Stewart went on to make inappropriate remarks to the 13-year-old, asking her if she'd ever engaged in sexual intercourse. He then told the teen he would give her an iPhone and "asked her what she would do for it," according to the arrest report.

At one point, Stewart allegedly asked her if he could engage in a sex act with her.

Police say when the teen got home, she told her parents what happened.

A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest on Thursday, Jan. 4. Louisville Metro Police arrested him at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 31. He's charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and harassment.

Stewart is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.