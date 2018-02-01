Murder trial for Lloyd Hammond continues despite absence of key - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Murder trial for Lloyd Hammond continues despite absence of key witness

Posted: Updated:
Lloyd Hammond during a court appearance in Louisville, Ky. Lloyd Hammond during a court appearance in Louisville, Ky.
Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Llloyd Hammond murder trial can't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors. Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Llloyd Hammond murder trial can't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors.
Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were shot and killed in 2006. Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were shot and killed in 2006.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve years after two men were shot and killed, the murder trial continues for the man accused of pulling the trigger even as police search for the prosecution's star witness. 

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Lloyd Hammond, but he hasn't shown up in court yet. 

Hammond is accused of killing Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers in 2006. Years of appeals have kept this case tied up, and Hammond was re-indicted or the murders in 2016.

On Wednesday prosecutors told the judge police could not find Al-Uq’dah to bring him to court to testify. 

"As we stand here right now, we have been unable to locate him and execute the court's order for his arrest.

Officials say Al-Uq’dah has a history of mental health issues, but authorities previously found him competent to take part in the court process. As police continue to search for him, previously recorded testimony was played in court.

Jurors watched video of testimony recorded in 2010 showing Al-Uq’dah describing what he heard Hammond say in the moments after Terrell Cherry was shot and killed.

QUESTION:
"What did Lloyd do?"

ANSWER:
"He just said, 'I got him out the way now I ain't have too much to worry about. He said 'it had to be done.' I said 'yeah.'"

QUESTION:
"He said now that he had him out of the way, he didn’t have too much to worry about?”

ANSWER:
"Yes."

Hammond’s attorney says his client is innocent and claims Al-Uq’dah committed the murders.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.