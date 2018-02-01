Murder trial for Lloyd Hammond continues despite absence of key witness

A former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone is looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life.

The city of Louisville is hoping to be one of the first in the country to use drones to respond to shooting scenes.

City of Louisville applies for pilot program that would use drones to respond to shootings

Police say Red Bull and Monster were his beverages of choice.

UPS Airlines has welcomed the newest member to its fleet at the Worldport in Louisville.

UPS says new Boeing aircraft will bring more jobs to Louisville

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.

David Padgett and Louisville weren't able to beat Virginia Wednesday, but the coach was able to crack the Cavaliers' defensive code.

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was shot in the head, but was awake and talking when transported.

Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were shot and killed in 2006.

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Llloyd Hammond murder trial can't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve years after two men were shot and killed, the murder trial continues for the man accused of pulling the trigger even as police search for the prosecution's star witness.

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Lloyd Hammond, but he hasn't shown up in court yet.

Hammond is accused of killing Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers in 2006. Years of appeals have kept this case tied up, and Hammond was re-indicted or the murders in 2016.

On Wednesday prosecutors told the judge police could not find Al-Uq’dah to bring him to court to testify.

"As we stand here right now, we have been unable to locate him and execute the court's order for his arrest.

Officials say Al-Uq’dah has a history of mental health issues, but authorities previously found him competent to take part in the court process. As police continue to search for him, previously recorded testimony was played in court.

Jurors watched video of testimony recorded in 2010 showing Al-Uq’dah describing what he heard Hammond say in the moments after Terrell Cherry was shot and killed.

QUESTION:

"What did Lloyd do?"

ANSWER:

"He just said, 'I got him out the way now I ain't have too much to worry about. He said 'it had to be done.' I said 'yeah.'"

QUESTION:

"He said now that he had him out of the way, he didn’t have too much to worry about?”

ANSWER:

"Yes."

Hammond’s attorney says his client is innocent and claims Al-Uq’dah committed the murders.

