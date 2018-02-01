Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Joe's Older Than Dirt to reopen at its original location

Joe's Older than Dirt Joe's Older than Dirt
Patio at Joe's Older Than Dirt Patio at Joe's Older Than Dirt
Moose statue outisde Joe's Older than Dirt Moose statue outisde Joe's Older than Dirt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's best known bars is making a comeback. 

Joe's Older Than Dirt will reopen at its previous location on New LaGrange Road in Lyndon. Renovations are expected to be complete by Feb. 21. But the iconic moose that kept watch in front of the bar for years is expected to be back in place by Feb. 1.

Former Joe's general manager Cres Bride is teaming up with Olé Restaurant Group, which owns Mussel & Burger Bar, Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana, Mercato Italiano, El Taco Luchador and other restaurants. 

Joe's Older Than Dirt first opened in 1937, but the former owners fell on hard times and closed in 2015. Red Barn Kitchen has operated at the location since July 2016, and its last day of business will be Feb. 3.

Bride says renovations will include a similar layout to how everyone remembers Joe's, and a replica of the old bar will be up front. 

Expect 20 beers on tap, reasonable prices and bar fare done the Olé say with Pork Rind Nachos and a Mac n' Cheese Burger.

