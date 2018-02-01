JCPS Early Childhood Application now open for any child who turn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS Early Childhood Application now open for any child who turns 4 by August 1

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications are being accepted by Jefferson County Public Schools for its 2018-19  Early Childhood programs. 

Applications are being accepted beginning Feb. 1 for income-eligible families with a child that will turn 4 by Aug. 1. 

Families may apply online or in person at the Edwards Education Complex, 701 S. Hancock St., from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Tuesday - Thursday.   

Seating is limited, so families are encouraged to apply early. Students attending JCPS Early Childhood programs ensure kindergarten readiness.

Documents required for application include:

  • Photo ID (if applying in person)
  • Proof of residence 
  • Child's birth certificate 
  • Current physical examination form
  • Current State of Kentucky immunization certificate
  • Household W-2's or 2017 tax return(s) or other household annual income documents

For more information, call the Early Childhood Application Center at (502) 485-7677.  

