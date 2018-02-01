Family of U of L student fatally shot at Tim Faulkner Art Galler - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of U of L student fatally shot at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery files lawsuit against gallery's owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a University of Louisville student who was shot and killed at a concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery has filed a lawsuit against owners of the venue, as well as the concert promoters and a Louisville bar, claiming that their gross negligence culminated in her death.

On the night of Saturday, March 18, 2017, a concert was taking place at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery, near the corner of North 15th Street and Portland Avenue, when someone began firing a weapon.

About 200 people were present at the concert. Police say six people were hit -- including 20-year-old Savannah Walker, a U of L student who attended the concert. She died at the scene.

The other shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

To date, no one has been charged with the crime.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31, names Tim Faulkner and Margaret Archambault -- the owners of the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery -- as defendants, as well as TFG Bar, F.A.O. Entertainment and its owners, Anthony Ashby, Allen Hudson, Dathon Martin and Demetrius Ashby.

The suit alleges that the defendants allowed alcohol to be sold at the concert in a way that violated the liquor license obtained for the event. It also claims that the event organizers failed to provide "proper permitting, supervision and monitoring of liquor and alcohol sales and consumption on their premises, and the Defendants served, or allowed to be served, alcohol to patrons on their premises in violation of state statute."

Additionally, the suit blasts TFG Bar and the owners of the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery for allowing their facilities to be used for an event "which they knew or should have known would have a high likelihood for violence" without "proper planning, venue layout, security and training of persons on site."

The suit says that, as a result of this "gross negligence," Walker's estate is entitled to compensatory and punitive damages, court costs and a jury trial.

WDRB reached out to Faulkner, who declined to comment on the case.

F.A.O. Entertainment is inactive and was administratively dissolved by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office in 2015 after failing to file its annual report on time, records show. WDRB attempted to reach a representative of F.A.O. Entertainment, but was unable to contact them.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Reporter Marcus Green contributed to this report.

