LMPD detective shot in the head, suspect killed amid narcotics i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD detective shot in the head, suspect killed amid narcotics investigation in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD detective was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the midst of a narcotics investigation in the Buechel neighborhood.

The first reports were received just after 1:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Two suspects, who LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said were the center of the investigation, were also shot, and one of them was killed. Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday evening that the injured officer "is going to be OK."

Several police vehicles could be seen outside University Hospital. Fischer also arrived at the hospital a short time later.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council said the officer was grazed in the head but was awake and talking when transported. Upon exiting the hospital. James said city policy dictates that body camera footage taken during a fatal police shooting must be released within 24 hours, and Conrad said there would likely be a news conference Friday afternoon with that additional information.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted about the shootings Thursday afternoon:

"An officer was shot and seriously injured this afternoon in Louisville," Bevin tweeted. "Suspect was killed By day & by night, our police have a difficult & often dangerous job May God bless the wounded officer & his family & may KY stand united with our #ThinBlueLine"

