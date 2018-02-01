LMPD detective shot in the head, suspect killed amid narcotics investigation in Buechel neighborhood

Things got heated in arraignment court Tuesday morning, when Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty kicked a defense attorney out of the courtroom -- and it was all captured on video.

University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.

Before the crash, Julia was a world class martial artist. And now, after several surgeries and months of grueling therapy, the Elizabethtown teenager is fighting her way back, literally, one painful step at a time.

Still recovering from near-fatal crash, Elizabethtown teenager fighting her way back the world stage

Health officials say both victims of the flu were over the age of 65.

The agency's turnover rate is near 40 percent, the highest in Metro Government.

The familiar mascot taking its place and the menu upgrades being planned.

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD detective was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the midst of a narcotics investigation in the Buechel neighborhood.

The first reports were received just after 1:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

Two suspects, who LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said were the center of the investigation, were also shot, and one of them was killed. Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday evening that the injured officer "is going to be OK."

Several police vehicles could be seen outside University Hospital. Fischer also arrived at the hospital a short time later.

David James, President of Louisville Metro Council said the officer was grazed in the head but was awake and talking when transported. Upon exiting the hospital. James said city policy dictates that body camera footage taken during a fatal police shooting must be released within 24 hours, and Conrad said there would likely be a news conference Friday afternoon with that additional information.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted about the shootings Thursday afternoon:

"An officer was shot and seriously injured this afternoon in Louisville," Bevin tweeted. "Suspect was killed By day & by night, our police have a difficult & often dangerous job May God bless the wounded officer & his family & may KY stand united with our #ThinBlueLine"

