UPDATE: Multiple people shot -- including police officer -- in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood; 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer was shot and another person killed in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.

The first reports were received just after 1:30 p.m. We're told it happened at the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue. That's near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

IMAGES: Police investigate Buechel shooting

Several police vehicles could be seen outside University Hospital. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also arrived at the hospital a short time ago.

The officer's condition has not officially been released. David James, President of Louisville Metro Council, says the officer is a narcotics detective and was grazed in the head, but was awake and talking when transported. Upon exiting the hospital, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said the officer is expected to be okay and gave reporters a thumbs-up.

James said city policy dictates that body camera footage taken during a fatal police shooting must be released within 24 hours, so it's likely that it will be released soon.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted about the shootings Thursday afternoon:

"An officer was shot and seriously injured this afternoon in Louisville," Bevin tweeted. "Suspect was killed By day & by night, our police have a difficult & often dangerous job May God bless the wounded officer & his family & may KY stand united with our #ThinBlueLine"

