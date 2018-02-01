Ky. woman rescued after freezing night in the forest says she wa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. woman rescued after freezing night in the forest says she was trying to commit suicide

Posted: Updated:
Woman loaded into ambulance after freezing night in the forest in Berea, Ky. Jan. 1, 2018 Woman loaded into ambulance after freezing night in the forest in Berea, Ky. Jan. 1, 2018

BEREA, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman -- rescued after spending the night outside in freezing temperatures on New Year's Eve -- says she was trying to commit suicide.

Liz Maratta survived more than 12 hours in the bitter cold, after falling off a cliff in the Pinnacles in Berea in Madison County. 

She says a branch stopped her fall -- and she took that as a sign she wasn't meant to die that day. Several hikers heard someone yelling for help. They were able to pull her to safety -- and kept Maratta warm until rescue crews arrived.

She fractured her pelvis, broke her collarbone, and punctured her lung. 

Maratta says she hopes her story will help others who are feeling depressed and suicidal.

Related story: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.