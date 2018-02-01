LMPD asking for help in finding three suspected 'cash mules' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for help in finding three suspected 'cash mules'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police need your help identifying three "cash mule" suspects caught on surveillance video. 

Investigators say they stole money from ATMs using debit cards compromised from a skimmer operation. 

It happened on Dec. 2, 2017 at several Stock Yards Bank and Trust ATMs.  It's not known how much money was taken. 

If you have information about where these three people might be or if you think you may be a victim, call police at 574-LMPD.

